Davenport Community School District email and phone systems still partly offline

gettyimages-1271787791-612x612.jpg

User typing and password file photo 

 anyaberkut

hone and email systems in the Davenport Community School District continue to face intermittent disruptions following an internet outage starting Thursday, Sept. 8. 

Vondran said information is forwarded to the district as progress is made, and he hopes to have more details this morning. 
 
"Priority is returning full service. That is the singular focus at present," he said. 
 
The district has said the connectivity problems have been caused by server problems, not a hack. 

Systems were restored briefly this week. Around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, district representative Mike Vondran said the phone system was up but having issues intermittently. The district made a Twitter post shortly after, stating: 

 "Phones are coming online, but we have intermittent disruptions as we work through the technology." 
 
This story is developing. 
