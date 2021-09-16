Davenport Community School District mandates masks starting Monday

The Davenport School District has voted to require its students and teachers to wear masks at its schools.
The board voted in a special meeting Thursday, triggered a federal judge’s ruling that, for now, blocks enforcement of the state's ban on face covering mandates in schools. The ruling was related to a suit filed against the state by The Arc of Iowa and parents in several Iowa communities, including Davenport.
The suit’s plaintiffs contend the state law discriminates against students with disabilities that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, according to a news release from the ACLU. The law effectively excludes these students from public schools and denies them equal access to education in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.