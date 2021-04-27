Davenport Community School District offering vaccine clinics to students 16 and older

The Davenport Community School District will hold two vaccination clinics in May for older high school students and their adult family members.
“We are partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacy to offer the COVID vaccination to all of our students ages 16 and over,” district nurse Gina Ekstrom reported during Monday night’s school board meeting. “They can receive the Pfizer vaccine.”
Adult family members of the students are also eligible to receive the vaccine, Ekstrom said.
The clinics, for the first dose, are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 4 or May 6, at the former Gordmans store, 3860 Elmore Ave., according to the district Facebook page.
Each person being vaccinated will need a separate appointment, and each juvenile being vaccinated will need their own consent form.
Registration information is available through the district’s post or by visiting hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent?event=72d37eaf-7dd4-4d32-9be6-bc1dd4cd4b79.
The second doses will be scheduled for May 25 and May 27, Ekstrom said during the meeting.
“The more students we have vaccinated, the greater our potential is to continue with our summer sports, our summer athletics and our graduation plans,” Ekstrom said.
During her report to the school board, Ekstrom also gave an update on some of the impacts of the coronavirus in recent weeks and the extent of the vaccination efforts among the district’s employees.
As of Monday night, the total known positive COVID-19 cases among district students was at 439, she said. There have been 347 among the staff.
“We have placed a total of 425 students in quarantine related to exposure at school or a school activity and a total of 34 staff have been placed in quarantine related to exposure at school or a school activity.”
For the students, those exposures mostly happened during lunch when students were eating and not wearing their face coverings, she said. Among the teachers, exposures were frequently in special education classes where it was more difficult to maintain the face covering requirements.
Mitigation strategies appear to be working, she said.
“We are not seeing spread of COVID inside our school buildings really at all,” she said. “Of those 425 exposures that we designated as school exposures we’ve only had eight children later come back positive.”
The district vaccination efforts have led to 2,006 of 2,464 district staff being fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine as of March 11, she said. Other staff have since been vaccinated on their own.
“So it is about 81% of our total staff of Davenport Community School District is fully vaccinated,” she said.
With those vaccinations in place, the district has seen a huge decrease in COVID-19 cases among the staff, she said.
“Once we were two weeks out from vaccination and I started counting, we’ve only had 14 positive cases among staff and none of those staff had been vaccinated,” Ekstrom said. “So I think it shows that our vaccinations are definitely hard at work.”
The board meeting was recorded and is available on the district’s YouTube page. Ekstrom’s report begins about 37 minutes into the recording.