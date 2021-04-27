Davenport Community School District offering vaccine clinics to students 16 and older

The second doses will be scheduled for May 25 and May 27, Ekstrom said during the meeting.

“The more students we have vaccinated, the greater our potential is to continue with our summer sports, our summer athletics and our graduation plans,” Ekstrom said.

During her report to the school board, Ekstrom also gave an update on some of the impacts of the coronavirus in recent weeks and the extent of the vaccination efforts among the district’s employees.

As of Monday night, the total known positive COVID-19 cases among district students was at 439, she said. There have been 347 among the staff.

“We have placed a total of 425 students in quarantine related to exposure at school or a school activity and a total of 34 staff have been placed in quarantine related to exposure at school or a school activity.”

For the students, those exposures mostly happened during lunch when students were eating and not wearing their face coverings, she said. Among the teachers, exposures were frequently in special education classes where it was more difficult to maintain the face covering requirements.

Mitigation strategies appear to be working, she said.