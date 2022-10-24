Davenport Community School District right-sizing survey nears deadline

The Davenport Community School District has reached out to all district residents in a community-wide survey to gather input regarding its ongoing development of a long-range facility plan. The deadline for survey participation is Wednesday, Oct. 26.

District leadership say the community survey is a critical step in the planning process, as the input gathered will guide the grade configuration, number of school buildings and facility investments in the district's near future and beyond. The survey outlines potential long-term plans for district buildings and asks citizens for feedback on two potential grade configuration options.

The district is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys, to assist in data-gathering efforts. All survey data is returned to School Perceptions to ensure anonymity.

Households received a paper survey in their mail boxes; residents can either complete the paper survey and mail it back by Wednesday, Oct. 26, to School Perceptions in the envelope provided or complete the survey online by logging on to the website listed on the paper survey. Data is regulated by a survey access code that is provided on the mailed copy.

The results of the survey will be presented at the school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 7, and will also be posted on the district's website. To watch a tutorial on where to find the Long-Range Facilities Master Planning information please click here.

For more information, or if a household would like additional surveys for other adults in the household, contact the Davenport Community Schools Achievement Service Center at 563-445-5000.