Davenport Community School District showing continued progress on citation efforts with state

The Davenport Community School District is getting closer to being in the green with state education officials.
For several years, the district has been working on issues that led to state citations, including the need to provide more equitable education for Black students. The district has been only conditionally accredited since 2019 and has been under the direct oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education since October 2020. The state board took control after the Iowa Department of Education argued the district was not making enough progress on the citations.
In November, the state relaxed some of its control, and the relationship is expected to again be reviewed by the state board in March. During that meeting, state officials were complimentary of the district’s efforts and progress but said there is still work to be done.
The state board of education receives regular updates on the district's progress. Each update includes a report of the district’s efforts on various categories. They are color coded, with shades of green indicating completed elements or those nearing completion.
Amy Williamson, the education department’s deputy director for learning and results, said during the state board's regular meeting on Thursday that the categories in the district’s January report are all marked at least in progress and many are marked nearing completion or completed.
“There’s a lot of green,” Williamson said.
A link to the January report can be found on the state board's website.
Representing the district at Thursday’s meeting were Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, Dan Gosa, the school board’s president; and Linda Hayes, its vice president.
During Thursday’s meeting, Schneckloth was asked how the district will keep up the momentum on its efforts.
Schneckloth said the systems the district has been putting in place will be how it maintains its forward motion.
“That way, no matter what happens, the system will continue to move forward,” Schneckloth said. “And you do that with procedures, manuals, systems – things that are repeatable.”
The district’s efforts to address the problems underlying the citations have included the ongoing development of uniform standards for students’ learning environments and staff response to crises and violence. The district is also working on improving its early literacy scores, and the school board has been undergoing professional development.
The district’s work to date has been on the upper levels of its system, the state education department said in November. The impacts the citation work is having on the students was only just starting to become apparent.
The scaled-back relationship adopted by the state board in November was based on an approach of gradually returning the district’s responsibilities to it. The idea was not to just stop the assistance abruptly but return the authority in increments and support the district as it started to exercise that authority again.
A state delegation, including members of the state board of education, visited the district in early January. They toured district buildings and observed a phonics program. They also met with students involved in the newly formed Youth Leadership Teams.
Members of the delegation also were complimentary of the district’s progress on the citations, and of the operations and people they observed during the visit.
Toward the end of the visit, the delegation met with members of the Davenport School Board. The school board members talked about the progress the district has made, its readiness and the hope that the district’s ability to govern its own affairs directly will be returned in March.