Davenport Community School District to launch community survey on school buildings, grade configurations

The Davenport Community School District will soon release a community-wide survey to all district households in an effort to gather input for its long-range facilities master plan. 

The district's long-range facilities plan will guide the grade configuration, the number of school buildings and facility investments. The survey outlines potential long-term plans for district buildings and asks community members for feedback on two potential grade configurations.

“Our schools play one of the most important roles in our community,” Superintendent of Schools TJ Schneckloth said in a press release. “As we make decisions that will guide the direction of our District for years to come, we want to ensure that everyone has a voice in the planning process. This survey allows us to do that. Please take the survey and share your voice.”

Households will receive a paper copy of the survey in the mail. To district is working with School Perceptions LLC, an independent firm with expertise in conducting school district surveys, for data-gathering. To ensure anonymity, all survey results will be returned to School Perceptions. 

Residents can complete the paper survey and mail it back to School Perceptions in the envelope provided. Or, individuals can go to the website listed on the survey and complete it online. Survey data is regulated by an access code provided on the mailed survey.

Survey results will be presented at the Nov. 7 school board meeting; the district will also post results on the district website. 

For additional information, or for residents who want additional surveys for other adults in their household, can call the Davenport Community Schools Achievement Service Center at 563-445-5000.

