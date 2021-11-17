Davenport Community School District to remain under state control, though less than before

These updates to the relationship between the district and the state will be in effect until the state board’s March meeting, when the district’s status can be revisited.

Wednesday’s recommendations were based on an approach of gradually returning the district’s responsibilities to it, according to the education department. The idea is not to just stop the assistance abruptly, but return the authority in increments and support the district as it begins to exercise that authority again.

The goal is to build on success and continue to grow, according to the department. The Davenport district, for example, has done a great job with finance, so it no longer needs to contract with Sinclair.

The district’s efforts to address the problems underlying the citations have included the ongoing development of uniform standards for students’ learning environments, and staff’s response to crises and violence. The district is also working on improving its early literacy scores and the school board has been undergoing professional development.

The education department commended the Davenport school board and Schneckloth on their efforts. A substantial amount of work has been completed — but it isn’t done.