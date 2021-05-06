Davenport Community School District's progress on addressing citation issues continues

When the state appointed Schneckloth, it did not fire Davenport’s contracted superintendent, Robert Kobylski. He continued with the Davenport schools but was working off site under the direction of the interim leadership until his retirement in December.

Schneckloth was later hired by the district as Kobylski’s replacement.

The discussion at Thursday’s meeting also covered ongoing professional development training for the district’s school board.

The school board has been working with the Iowa Association of School Boards to improve its performance. Those efforts have included having representatives of the IASB directly observe school board meetings and provide coaching. The board is also getting training during its committee of the whole meetings, which it then puts into practice at the following regular meetings.

“The IASB has been a huge asset for us and it’s just a matter of — we’ve always had that, but we’ve never utilized it the way we should have, and now we’re doing that,” Daniel Gosa, school board president, told the state board Thursday.

Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, said there was a committee of the whole meeting Monday that was run by the IASB as a development session.