Davenport Community School District's progress on addressing citation issues continues

The Davenport Community School District is continuing to get passing grades on its efforts to improve itself under state control.
The district is working with the Iowa Department of Education to address citations the district received from the state. Those citations concern a number of issues, including providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.
The district has been under direct state supervision since October, when the state board approved the appointment of a temporary leadership team answerable to the state rather than the district board. The move came after education department officials argued the district was failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to bring it into compliance. Concerns included that district status reports on the action plan lacked data or adequate evidence of progress.
Thursday, Amy Williamson, the state education department’s deputy director for learning, told the state board that the data provided for the most recent report was largely the result of the district staff’s work.
“Davenport has taken the lead on filling out all of the information, Williamson said. “We used to kind of do it collaboratively, and now they’ve really taken over filling out all of that information. I just confirm with them before we put it in your board packet.”
At the last state board meeting, in March, there was a discussion of how the district was restructuring the leadership positions beneath Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth.
Thursday, Schneckloth said the district is getting ready to begin hiring for cabinet positions as part of that restructuring.
When the temporary leadership team was put in place, it included Schneckloth as interim superintendent. Schneckloth is a longtime employee of the district and previously served as interim superintendent.
When the state appointed Schneckloth, it did not fire Davenport’s contracted superintendent, Robert Kobylski. He continued with the Davenport schools but was working off site under the direction of the interim leadership until his retirement in December.
Schneckloth was later hired by the district as Kobylski’s replacement.
The discussion at Thursday’s meeting also covered ongoing professional development training for the district’s school board.
The school board has been working with the Iowa Association of School Boards to improve its performance. Those efforts have included having representatives of the IASB directly observe school board meetings and provide coaching. The board is also getting training during its committee of the whole meetings, which it then puts into practice at the following regular meetings.
“The IASB has been a huge asset for us and it’s just a matter of — we’ve always had that, but we’ve never utilized it the way we should have, and now we’re doing that,” Daniel Gosa, school board president, told the state board Thursday.
Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, said there was a committee of the whole meeting Monday that was run by the IASB as a development session.
“If you had attended a board meeting back in September or October and you observed the committee of the whole meeting on Monday, you wouldn’t have thought it was the same board,” said Decker, who has been working with the district while it is under state control.