Davenport Community Schools unveils new logo

Some Davenport School Board members have been saying they wanted a new motto for months or years. Monday night, they got one — and a new logo, to boot.
No longer is Davenport a “District of Distinction.” They’re “Growing Excellence.”
When the board in September approved outsourcing communications and marketing to TAG Communications, branding through graphic design and a new corporate identity, or logo, were a large part of TAG’s plan.
The logo, designed by TAG Vice President of Design Services Brian Buckles, features a color palette that includes the colors of each of the nearly 30 schools in the district, as well as a design that references each of the letters in "Davenport."
"A brand can build unity," Buckles told the board.
You have free articles remaining.
The board didn’t need to formally approve the logo change, but they made it clear they did anyway.
"I love it. I absolutely love it," Director Linda Hayes said. She, in particular, has been vocal about wanting to change the district's motto, especially in light of its state citations and financial difficulties.
Buckles and TAG CEO Mike Vondran shared other ideas for branding, showing how the logo can be modified and adapted to include other images that make it more "active."
“It pops. It jumps right out at you,” Board President Bruce Potts said. “It’s exciting. I want to get a lapel pin. Maybe one for each lapel.”
Superintendent Robert Kobylski said the polished new logo would help the district move forward, much like the right-facing arrow in the design.
“We have to know what we’re doing, but we also have to look like we know what we’re doing," he said.