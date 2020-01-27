Davenport Community Schools unveils new logo

Some Davenport School Board members have been saying they wanted a new motto for months or years. Monday night, they got one — and a new logo, to boot.

No longer is Davenport a “District of Distinction.” They’re “Growing Excellence.”

When the board in September approved outsourcing communications and marketing to TAG Communications, branding through graphic design and a new corporate identity, or logo, were a large part of TAG’s plan.

The logo, designed by TAG Vice President of Design Services Brian Buckles, features a color palette that includes the colors of each of the nearly 30 schools in the district, as well as a design that references each of the letters in "Davenport."

"A brand can build unity," Buckles told the board.

The board didn’t need to formally approve the logo change, but they made it clear they did anyway.