It’s official: Davenport Schools are only conditionally accredited by the Iowa Board of Education.

Nicolet UHS School District is one of two districts Robert Kobylski oversees as superintendent. A new report from BackgroundChecks.org has also ranked it as the best school district in Wisconsin for 2019.

According to the report, the district's average ACT composite score is four points higher than state and national averages, and the district had made "great strides" in growing its graduation rate.