Sweltering heat has led to the postponement of the Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social scheduled for tonight at Vander Veer Park.

The event, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., is being rescheduled to Aug. 17 at the same time and place, according to a news release issued this afternoon.

The cancellation is due to the expected high temperatures and potential for severe weather, the release said.

The event is sponsored by the Davenport Police Association.

