Sending two students to the Prairie Farms Quick Bix on Saturday, Garfield Elementary School's "Running Club" is dedicated to just that, but the name means much more.

Founded in memory of Garfield graduate Nick Running, who died in 2019 at age 21, the club encourages students to run laps at recess. Each lap earns students a clothespin to give to their teacher, who then keeps track of the class's total and individual mileage.

Despite being voluntary, Garfield's Running Club reached 100% student participation, tallying 2,273 miles this school year.

That's like running from Davenport to Oaxaca, Mexico, and then some.

"Every student in the building did at least one lap," said physical education teacher Andrew Foelske, including students of all ages and abilities.

The two students with the highest mileage by the end of the year are crowned "Garfield Elite" and go on to run the two-mile-long Prairie Farms Quick Bix.

One of them, 12-year-old Bryson Walrup, hoped to set an example for other students.

"I thought, maybe, the faster I run, the more people would come," he said. And that's what happened — Walrup's grade had the most laps.

His Garfield Elite counterpart, 12-year-old Ashton Wynn, also said teamwork is a key piece of Running Club.

"It's about kids helping other kids get through the laps and stuff, just helping each other out," she said.

While both students are active in sports, they agree the club was their first real introduction to running.

"I feel like this year was when I first thought I might be good at running," Wynn said. "And it showed."

The two weren't aware of their Garfield Elite title until the Running Club's end-of-year awards ceremony.

"I was surprised," Wynn said. "I saw my mom and was like, 'What is she doing up there?'"

While each student earns a participation certificate, other special incentives include Dairy Queen, popcorn parties and the esteemed "Golden Shoe" traveling trophy for the K-3 classroom with the most miles.

But some Garfield staff say students' sense of accomplishment and community is why Running Club took for so many students.

"I have some children with very significant behavior challenges that are not always as successful as they can or want to be in the classroom," said kindergarten teacher Lisa Pearson. "They were successful out there."

To Pearson, the Running Club is a healthy, cost-free outlet for Garfield students to challenge themselves and build self-esteem and school spirit.

"It's creating experiences for kids. It really was up to the individual student as to how much effort they wanted to put at it," she said. "I've appreciated the opportunity to do something within our little Garfield community."

This is especially important, staff said, since Garfield will absorb former Washington Elementary students whose school has closed.

Still, keeping elementary students interested in running requires staff to "hype it up," Foelske said.

"We have so much fun in P.E. already," he said. "Then, to look out the window — it's crazy to see them all doing it."

Garfield Principal Beth Evans said she witnessed a degree of "healthy competition," too.

The school had a similar "Mileage Club" in the past, which dwindled away during the pandemic.

Steve and Kathy Running, Nick's parents, gifted the school a memorial donation this fall. They didn't want a commemorative tree or bench. The Runnings wanted to fund something all students could participate in.

"Nick loved Mileage Club; all my (four) kids did. They did all the extracurricular races," Kathy Running said. "When we were talking about coming up here, I found a picture of Nick running barefoot when he was a kid — he always wanted to run with no shoes on."

That memory, among others, inspired the Runnings to revive the club to continue their son's legacy.

"It makes me very happy," she said of the club's growth. "I'm so proud of all these kids and the community."

While some one-time donations provide short-term benefits, Evans said, Running Club stands out.

"This is something that can continue on, year after year," she said. "I think that's what makes this so different … There are a lot of opportunities to expand."

Moving forward, Garfield's PTA will take over club fundraising.

"Hopefully, next year, we can send K-2 to the Junior Bix," Pearson said. "We had a lot of kindergarteners run a lot of laps."

Pearson also hopes to bring in more guest runners, such as professional local athletes, Davenport high schoolers or members of the Cornbelt Running Club.

Garfield graduate Kaylyn Sparks — now a senior softball player at Cornell College — will be Walrup and Wynn's pacer on Saturday.

She participated in Garfield's Mileage Club and ran cross-country in high school.

"I haven't ran as much in the past couple of years," she admits. "But I like the initiative of the new club and how well people are participating. I think it's a great thing."

Saturday will mark Walrup and Wynn's Quad-City Times Bix 7 debut, and the latter admits to feeling a bit nervous.

The two both plan to explore track-and-field or cross country in the future. As a bonus for their accomplishment, they were gifted a $50 certificate to Running Wild and were fitted for new shoes.

Aside from the physicality of his Running Club feats, Walrup said he also learned an important life lesson, pun intended: "Just keep on running."

Photos: 2022 Prairie Farms Quick Bix