Growing up, 18-year-old Fidele Muragara knew only the world from inside a refugee camp.

"I was born and raised in a camp until I was 12 years old," he said. "I grew up there playing soccer, attending school. … I never knew anything beyond that."

Now a senior at Davenport West High School, Muragara has lived in the United States for the past five years — and he's learned a lot.

"It's part of what I find fascinating," he said of his journey. "I love learning new stuff — and I get to do that a lot"

Muragara recounted the story of how his parents moved from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to escape war, resettling in the east-central African country of Burundi. With help from the International Organization for Migration, he and his family later moved to the States, spending the first year in Wichita, Kansas, before coming to Davenport.

School discipline differs between Burundi and US

Though education in the U.S. differs vastly from his experience in Burundi, Muragara said he has "really enjoyed" school here.

"I don't know if the tests are more easy, or if it's (school) taught in a more understanding way," he said. "It was harder to pass a class (in Burundi); the tests were really hard because teachers would give you a vague explanation, which is hard to learn."

Using biology class as an example, Muragara feels his U.S. teachers walk through assignments, labs and lessons "more clearly" through methods like diagrams, videos and hands-on activities.

"Mostly because my school back there (Burundi) lacked equipment," he said. "Just imagine a building made out of wood and a ceiling made out of sheet metal … we had a blackboard with chalk; the desks were not like American desks. Made of wood, kind of long and three or four kids would sit on it. They give you a pen to write with — not a pencil — and a ruler, that is all."

One surprise came upon seeing student-teacher interactions in the United States, which Muragara described as much more personal and relaxed compared to his Burundi school.

"I love how here you can somehow joke with a teacher; you can talk and have fun. Sometimes, they'll even tell you about their own personal life," he said. "Back there (Burundi) … there is no student-teacher relationship, only student and teacher."

Muragara noted another stark cultural difference: In some African schools like his, teachers discipline students using force, often by quickly striking or tapping a student's fingertips or back.

"If you'd tell your mother you were getting 'beaten,' they would say, 'No, that is disciplining.' That is normal in Africa," he said, adding that most African schools also have strict uniform and academic expectations. "I love that I can wear whatever I want (here), I can have long hair — I can do whatever I want … teachers have praised me, and it kind of feels good."

Battling the language barrier

To Muragara, the difference between school systems was the biggest "culture shock" he's had to navigate, though he views it "in a good way."

Still, he's had trouble making friends at school — mainly because of his accent.

His peers don't necessarily treat him bad, Muragara explained, but many interact with him "very carefully," sometimes being superficial or "extra-nice." He compared it to how one might act toward a close friend who suffered a life-changing injury or illness, despite being casual or poking fun at said friend beforehand.

"If I can't have fun with them, it's hard to make friends with them," Muragara said. "I also meet people who think I'm stupid because of my accent … it sounds (to them) like I don't know anything."

His little brother's success in making friends supports this theory — being only 8 when their family resettled in the United States, his brother's accent is far less noticeable.

Of the friends he's made in the Quad-Cities, several are also refugees or international students, Muragara said.

Still, he was pleasantly surprised at the rate he learned English — which will be his fifth language — since arriving in the United States.

The reason for this quick linguistic adaption? Stumbling upon anime on YouTube.

"I watched it (anime), and I loved it," Muragara said. "It helped me understand English so well."

He explained that he'd watch dubbed anime (English voice actors) with subtitles first, in order to hear the words while reading them on-screen. Then, he'd re-watch the show "subbed" (original, Japanese voice actors with subtitles) to improve his English reading and comprehension.

"I watched anime up until two years ago," Muragara said, naming "One Piece" as his favorite. "I stopped because I almost watched everything. … I could never understand why some people here think it's nerdy."

He's started to connect with students of similar interests, like anime and science.

The American Dream: Exceeded expectations and disappointment

Outside of school, Muragara was also surprised to see the differences between women in United States and African culture.

Explaining how African women are typically expected to wear "modest" attire revealing little skin, he admits feeling shocked — even initially uncomfortable — upon seeing some U.S. women's fashion items, like bathing suits, crop-tops or biker shorts. He also didn't expect to see women behind the wheel.

"The privilege women here have, it's almost like equal to men. That was very shocking (at first)," Muragara said. "Women in Africa are supposed to act and do just like American women did centuries ago … I grew up thinking that's how the whole world was."

He's learned these cultural norms don't apply to all of Africa but do exist where he and his parents lived. Another interesting finding for Muragara was the frequency of tattoos and piercings here, as those things are generally frowned upon in African culture.

Despite having enjoyed his life in the United States overall, Muragara felt "disappointed" upon moving here — explaining how the reality of American society is nothing like the narrative he heard previously.

"We have this expectation back in Africa that being in America is kind of like being a little bit beneath heaven," he said. "And Africa was just the earth planet, the world we live in, where bad things happened, some good things happen and people go hungry. I thought if I came to America, there would be no hunger,"

"We had this saying, 'If you're a good person, America is almost like heaven; if you're a bad person, it's like hell.' Since we were good Christians, I had this expectation coming in," he added with a laugh. "When we came here, the house we got was a tiny apartment that could barely fit my family (six people) … equal to the room we had back at the camp."

Before coming to the United States, Muragara had no knowledge of the country's history with colonization, the transatlantic slave trade or other crimes against humanity. Where he's from, most Africans resent European nations for the same reasons.

"I'm going to be honest, I didn't think there would be such a thing as race in America," he said. "I was shocked to hear about racism here, and that Black people used to be in slavery. It was a disappointment, when I found that the place I thought was almost heaven wasn't … when they say 'ignorance is bliss,' I think that is true."

Muragara said he did experience racism "here and there" but circles back to his accent in terms of others treating him differently.

He also wished to clarify that "Hollywood's" depiction of Africa isn't accurate or representative of the entire country.