You don't need to stop by the library to get to the library's hottest amenities — as long as they're digital.
The Davenport Public Library has introduced a new service called a "Digital Access Card" for those looking to access the library's online resources from home. In addition to eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines, several databases are available, including Freegal, which grants access to millions of songs; Acorn TV, which allows streaming of hundreds of British television and film titles; and Pongalo, which streams Spanish-language movies, telenovelas and television series.
All of the digital content services are accessible from home, which means someone could sign up online and be a card-carrying library member (and active user) without ever stepping foot into the library.
While Digital Access Card holders still need to be Davenport residents, those interested can sign up online through the library's website.