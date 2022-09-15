Davenport native family receives 2022 University of Iowa Family Spirit Award

The University of Iowa awarded the 2022 Family Spirit Award to the Ashton family. Native to Davenport, the Ashtons include four generations of Iowa graduates.

Brothers George, Bill and Jim Asthon followed the footsteps of their father, Frank, all obtaining a bachelor’s of science in civil engineering from Iowa in the 1960s.

Their sister Janet — a renowned artist — graduated from Iowa with a degree in art history and completed graduate coursework in art education.

Frank Ashton, 1930, served as chief engineer for the Rock Island Army Corps until 1973, working his way up after initially applying for a janitorial position during the Great Depression. He and his brothers, George C. and Ned Ashton, were the first generation to graduate from the university.

The university will formally recognize the Ashton family for their 2022 Family Spirit Award designation at tonight’s football game versus Nevada — they’ll take the field and appear on the jumbotron shortly after halftime.

Like his father, Bill Ashton returned to the Quad-Cities post-graduation, also serving on the Rock Island Corps as its chief of structural design.

But unlike some legacy families, this succession wasn’t exactly planned out, Bill said.

“I just always assumed I was going to Iowa; I knew my dad and uncles went there and enjoyed their professions and did well, so I guess it was natural to become a civil engineer,” he said. “But I don’t ever remember thinking or worrying about it, I just wanted to go to school and do the best I could.”

In 1970, Bill was named “Quad-City Engineer of the Year” after directing the 2,600-foot Milwaukee Railroad Bridge over the Saylorville Reservoir in Des Moines. Since retiring, he’s joined the Iowa Engineering Society as a member of the Engineering Education Committee.

Jim, who was valedictorian of his class, wrote three books and multiple technical articles early in his career, earning international recognition as an expert on composite material.

He was a senior engineer for General Dynamics Corporation, later directing the team that produced the F-16 fighter plane — dubbed by some as the most successful weapons aircraft in the nation’s history.

After earning his Ph.D. from MIT, Jim decided to step away from engineering — leading him to Harvard Business School, where he completed a master’s in business administration. He’s spent the past 20 years exploring several business ventures.

“Sometimes I'm chairman of the company, sometimes on the board. I've been CEO of four different companies, mostly private companies, many — but not all — owned by private equity firms,” he said.

Bill says he’s been recognized by the university before because of his tenure in the field of engineering. Still, he feels the 2022 Family Award is more rewarding.

“It means a lot to me that the Ashton family was recognized because you don’t do anything in life by yourself,” Bill said. “I’ve been blessed that’s been supportive, helped me succeed and got me through the troubles in life.”

Despite his family’s continued presence and contributions, Jim feels the Ashtons are indebted to the university.

“It almost feels backwards that the university is honoring us,” he said. “Because they provided us with an outstanding education that led us to successful careers and a good grounding in how you’re supposed to behave — so a reasonable amount of credit goes to the University of Iowa.”

A total of 30 Ashton family members have at least one degree from Iowa. The Ashton House in Iowa City, the UI Ashton Cross Country Course and three Iowa engineering professorships are named after the family.

Bill’s children, Steven and David, continued the Ashton engineering legacy at Iowa. David’s daughter, Abby Ashton-Kelly, flipped the switch and followed her mother’s path — graduating from Iowa with a nursing degree.

“I’ve got two other grandkids, one graduated from West Virginia and one from Penn State, so some of them are traitors,” Bill said with a laugh.

Despite the Ashton legacy at Iowa, Bill said there’s no pressure on the younger family members to study there after high school.

“We’ve never emphasized that,” he said. “We want you to get a good education that teaches not only what’s in textbooks, but ethics and honesty, because that’s what success is.”

Despite their nationwide reach and impact, Bill says the Ashton family’s home will always lie in Davenport.

“I still live in Davenport, but we were all raised here and attended Davenport schools,” he said.

Jim — who currently resides near Dallas — said he’d lived all across the country and was “justifiably proud” of growing up in Davenport.

“I’m certainly not shy about telling people I’m a product of Davenport and the University of Iowa,” he said. “It’s the underpinnings for the way I've lived my life, and I think that's true of any of the Ashtons.”

Bill has a resumé of Quad-City community involvement; he’s served in leadership roles for groups such as Junior Achievement, the Scott County Board of Human Resources, the Scott County Veterans Affairs and the Friends of Vander Veer Park.

He gives a nod to his community, namely Davenport schools, for fostering a successful career.

“I got out of Davenport schools in 1957, and they had unbelievably superb programs in science and math. When I got to college, I had a distinct advantage over other students because of the preparation I got in those schools,” Bill said. “I’ve been blessed with really great role models my entire life, and that makes a big difference.”