Davenport North cheerleaders speak on their recent protests

They are kneeling because they see a hurt in American society they want healed.

In recent weeks, cheerleaders from Davenport’s North High School have taken a knee during the national anthem at several games or events to protest racism and inequality.

Friday, several of the teens talked about what they are trying to say.

“I kneel because this country has allowed my people to face centuries of oppression, and I will not stand for that,” Amine Golden, 17, said.

The lives of countless people of color have been wrongfully taken by police brutality for no other reason than that they were different, Golden said. They have received little or no justice.

Dania Green, 17, said her choice to kneel was inspired by actions taken this summer across the country after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“I was deeply moved by my people’s response to injustice by protesting, and I personally couldn’t be a part of it how I wanted to, so this is my way of protesting,” Green said.

The teens said they have had positive support for their actions -- family, teachers and others -- but they have also been criticized for the act, they said.