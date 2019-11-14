Davenport Schools is one of five districts in the country to receive a scholarship to expand sustainability programming, the district announced in a press release.
The Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council will assist the district with targeted education and technical support for one year to advance sustainability efforts and improve the health and performance of their schools for students and staff.
The scholarship year will kick off in Atlanta the week before Thanksgiving with the five districts attending the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo.
Boston Public Schools, Milwaukee Public Schools, Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District and Seattle Public Schools are the four other recipients. The Center for Green Schools has awarded 26 scholarships since 2014.