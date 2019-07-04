Davenport Library successfully renewed its accreditation with the State Library of Iowa for another three years.
There are 376 other accredited libraries in Iowa, out of 543 total. Standards for accreditation are based on efforts across all areas of library operations, including governance and funding, staffing, library collections, services, public relations, access and facilities.
Library accreditation isn’t just about recognition, though -- accredited libraries also receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library’s Enrich Iowa program.
“The money is used to improve library services,” said Scott Dermont, a library consultant with the State Library. “... Whatever they need to do, they can do. The only stipulation is that it’s used by June 30.”
While the Davenport Library’s new accreditation is through June 30, 2022, they’ll receive money on an annual basis -- some time after the new fiscal year begins in July, usually, Dermont said -- and that money must be spent by June 30, when the state fiscal year ends.
Dermont said there are three levels of accreditation and that, at Tier 3, Davenport was at the highest. While there are many factors in determining how much funding libraries receive, Dermont said Tier 2 receives about twice as much as Tier 1, and Tier 3 receives roughly one-and-a-half times as much as Tier 2.
Accredited libraries renew their credentials on a three-year schedule. Bettendorf and LeClaire Public Libraries are also Tier 3, and their accreditation will have to be renewed in 2020.
The State Library changed accreditation standards in 2016, so while Davenport was already accredited, this year was the first they were put through the new expectations.
“They’re a bit harder than they used to be,” Dermont said. “This first time through is a little bit more challenging. … It’s not an easy thing, even for the larger libraries.”
Amy Groskopf, director of the Davenport Library, said most of the standard changes affected smaller libraries.
“We were already meeting most of those standards, and it was pretty minor changes,” she said. “... It’s good for the community. They can have confidence that their library is being run well.”
Some of the new standards for Tier 3 accreditation include the online catalog being remotely accessible and having all library services are available when the library is open. Other standards were removed or consolidated with other standards, including determining specific turnover rates for collections and requiring libraries to allocate a percentage of total operating funds for new materials.