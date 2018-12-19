Davenport Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckoth received a $3,067.92 per month “salary supplement … in addition to the salary provided in [his] contract of employment” upon being appointed to the position in October, following the resignation of Superintendent Art Tate.
Prior to the promotion, Schneckloth received a $138,185 salary. His monthly salary would have been $11,515.42, but he received a 25 percent increase with the salary supplement. The first supplemental payment was made Dec. 1. Both the contract, which was effective July 1, and the supplement run through June 30.
Schneckloth’s and school board president Ralph Johanson’s signatures are dated Dec. 13.
Davenport Community Schools released the agreement to the Quad-City Times on Wednesday.
According to the agreement, the document acts as a “supplement to [Schneckloth’s] amended 2018-2019 contract of employment” and so the contract remains “in full force and effect during the term of this agreement.” The agreement also stipulates that his term ends, “at the very latest,” June 30.
The board is permitted to terminate the agreement “at any time for any reason whatsoever, including no reason” as long as Schneckloth is given a written notice at least 10 days prior.
There is no reference to the possibility of extending or renewing Schneckloth’s agreement.
Davenport has hired HYA, a consultant, to conduct a search for a permanent superintendent.
Schneckloth is a 10-year veteran of the Davenport Community School District and was the district’s director for learning supports and federal programs when he was appointed as interim superintendent. The board approved the appointment Oct. 30 with a 6-1 vote; board member Bruce Potts cast the only “no” vote.