In a 4-2 vote, the Davenport school board appointed W. Kent Barnds to temporarily fill the vacancy left by former Director Karen Gordon, who resigned last week.
Barnds will be formally sworn in and begin his position at the regular meeting on Monday, July 10.
He is the executive vice president for strategy and innovation at Augustana College in Rock Island, with 31 years of experience in higher education.
"I believe in the power of education, I've committed my life to higher education," Barnds said Monday night. "I believe strong schools build strong communities, and I want Davenport to be a magnet for people."
The Davenport school board interviewed candidates Monday night. To view the full interviews, watch the meeting's livestream recording on the district's YouTube channel, titled "Davenport Schools." The interviews begin around the 3:32:00 timestamp.
Barnds, whose three children have all attended Davenport schools, said more students are leaving the district than desirable and hopes to address this after beginning on the board.
"I think that is very, very important as we think about the future of this school district," Barnds said, adding that he plans to "listen to teachers first" while serving on the board.
To him, one of the most important issues in public education is the "loss of credibility for the educational enterprise."
"I think that the Davenport schools don't do enough to reinforce what a desirable school district we have," Barnds said. "The levels of diversity, the opportunities that are available to students — I think that is a crisis that is local, that combines with this credibility crisis we have in education overall."
Barnds will serve until the next school board election (Nov. 7, 2023), since there are fewer than 180 days until that date. He may choose to run for the remainder of Gordon’s term, which expires in 2025.
Gordon cited spending more family time as the primary reason behind her resignation, but said there's more to her decision.
"I ran to be a voice for the children and teachers, and unfortunately, the feedback I shared on their behalf was not welcome or encouraged," Gordon said. "I found that the district administration is not open to outside input, opposing viewpoints or constructive feedback, and even has policies in place to prevent fluid communication between the board and staff. I could not in good conscience continue to serve in a capacity in which the voices of those most affected are silenced."
Davenport school district officials told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus all policies and procedures are, "created and maintained to facilitate open communication with the commitment to growing excellence."
"As always, Davenport Community School District school board is united in our sincere goal to grow excellence within our schools and provide the best possible atmosphere for growth and education for our students and staff," an emailed statement said. "The board is an open forum, which includes many instances inviting open dialogue between board members and between the board and the public,"
"We welcome diversity of viewpoints and perspectives. This often leads to differences in opinion, but it is through the recognition and consideration of a wide variety of viewpoints that we come to a genuine consensus," the message continued. "We thank Director Gordon for her service to the board and her sincere input."
Reflecting on her 18 months of service, Gordon said she learned of "hundreds of incredible opportunities" for Davenport students — more than she was aware of, despite being a district graduate and parent of two high schoolers.
"The district is an excellent place to give students opportunities to learn who they are and want to be. Despite my criticisms of some things at the top, on the whole the district is made up of people who really love kids and are doing the best they can with the resources they have, and they’re doing amazing," she said.
Noting that board authority is often limited by both the quantity and quality of information provided, Gordon left the following advice for her successor:
"Listen to staff, students, and families. The staff in particular have a lot to lose by being honest with the board, so if they speak up, listen. Honor them. Work to make their experiences better," she said. "Make choices that are best for students. Not money, not admin, not what is easiest or gets the best press. Do what’s right for the kids."
