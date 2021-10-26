Davenport school board approves contract for special education services from the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency

The Davenport Community School District school board approved a contract with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency for services from its special education administrator.
Kimberly Hofmann will remain an AEA employee, but will spend 20% of her time working for the district. The $60,000 contract covers the 2021-2022 school year retroactive to July 1, when the year began.
The vote, at Monday night’s regular school board meeting, was unanimous with board members Jamie Snyder and Bruce Potts absent.
Hofmann was brought in as the interim director of equity and student supports in July after the district did not find a candidate to hire directly. The equity and student supports position is part of the newly created district cabinet.
“Maybe we would get into June, maybe we would get into July or maybe we’d get into August and find somebody — we weren’t able to find anybody,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said.
That cabinet position’s duties include work on the district's special education services, Schneckloth said Monday. Hofmann has been providing them since July.
“We’re getting our money’s worth out of her, she comes to all of our board meetings, we have several cabinet meetings a week,” Schneckloth said.
She also works closely with the district’s special education staff, Schneckloth said.
The agreement in July that made Hofmann the interim cabinet director was verbal, and did not involve a fee for service, Schneckloth said.
When the district still could not find a direct-hire candidate to fill the position, it was time to enter into the agreement that was approved Monday, Schneckloth said.
The special education director is essentially the same position, but other responsibilities beyond special education will now be distributed among district administrators, Schneckloth said.
The district still wants to hire someone that will work directly for it, Schneckloth said.
“Starting in January through March, we are going to be posting and actively recruiting the last cabinet position,” Schneckloth said.
