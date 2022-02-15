Davenport school board approves incentive pay program for district employees

The Davenport Community School District board unanimously approved a pay incentive program for district employees at its Monday night meeting.

The payments will be broken into three phases, with the amount to be distributed based on the number of hours the employees work, according to the report included in Monday’s board agenda. The total cost will be nearly $4.7 million.

The vote Monday night was unanimous with all members of the board present.

The money will be drawn from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Those funds have been distributed to districts in a series of three grants during the pandemic: ESSER I, II and III.

The incentive program will be funded with a portion of the district’s ESSER II money.

There are two categories of employee defined in the plan: those working more than 30 hours a week and those working fewer than 30 hours a week.

The employees covered include teachers, paraeducators, administrators, custodians, secretaries and maintenance workers.

The district’s administrative cabinet will be excluded.

Those employees working more than 30 hours will receive a total of $2,000 divided between the three phases, while those working less than that will get $1,500.

The incentives will be paid out over the next year, according to the agenda.

The Davenport schools have received a total of more than $74.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief, the bulk of it from the ESSER distributions, according to the district. Its ESSER III allotment was more than $48.3 million and was the largest of its distributions.

The school board meeting was streamed and a recording of it is available via the district’s YouTube page.

