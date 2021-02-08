Davenport school board approves return to classroom

The Davenport Community School District board has approved an updated pandemic-based learning model that allows either all in-person or all-virtual instruction choices for district families.
The change is in response to the recently approved Iowa mandate requiring an in-person option for families who want one for their students. The measure was signed into law in late January by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has advocated for students returning to the classroom.
The vote, at Monday night’s regular board meeting, was unanimous with all board members present. Fully in-person classes begin for district students on Feb. 15, according to a copy of the plan included with the meeting agenda.
District Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth has said previously that the district will not be able to maintain a hybrid model while offering the in-person and all-virtual option. COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in place, but it is unlikely the recommended six feet of distance between people in classes will be possible.
“We are not going to be able to appropriately social distance inside of our classrooms,” he said Monday night during a discussion with a student member of the school board. “The best thing that we can do is wear our masks and get social distance where we can."
Before the new mandate, school districts had two primary learning models from which to choose — they could either adopt a fully traditional model or a blended model that included a mix of in-person and virtual learning. Families had the option for fully virtual learning if they wanted it. Districts, in most cases, could only adopt an all-virtual model under specific state-defined circumstances and only with state approval.
Schneckloth also gave an update on the number of COVID-19 vaccinations among all district staff.
As of Monday, there had been 789 vaccinations and another 964 appointments set up, he said.
In other business Monday night, the board also received updates or took action on items related to its state citations.
The district is working with the Iowa Department of Education to address citations the district received from the state. Those citations concern a number of issues including providing equitable education for Black students.
The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education which, in October, appointed an interim leadership team for the district after the education department argued the district was not making enough progress on addressing the citations.
The school board unanimously voted Monday night to give final approval to the hiring of a new CFO. The approval was part of a list of personnel items in the consent agenda.
The person hired was identified in documents attached to the agenda as Kevin Posekany. He will also serve as the school board treasurer and has a salary of $155,000. He is scheduled to begin work on Feb. 15.
Further details about Posekany were not provided in the documents, nor was there any discussion about him at the meeting.
Finding a CFO was among the tasks set for the district by the state. Initially the interim leadership was to find a temporary CFO to serve through the six months of state control, but later reported trouble finding a candidate willing to serve that period.
Instead it began looking for a permanent replacement.
The staff training in crisis response and violence prevention that is one of the steps in addressing the citations is also continuing, according to discussion at the meeting.
Officials have said developing a uniform crisis response and violence prevention plan is an early step in addressing the equity issues highlighted in the citations.
The board also unanimously approved a contract for Schneckloth, whom it hired in January as superintendent permanently, replacing Davenport’s contracted superintendent, Robert Kobylski, who retired in December.
Schneckloth had already been serving as the interim superintendent as part of the temporary leadership team appointed by the state to address the citations.
When the state appointed Schneckloth, it did not fire Kobylski. He continued with the Davenport schools but was working off site under the direction of the interim leadership until his retirement.
The agenda did not include a copy of the contract.