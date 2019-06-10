The Davenport School Board approved a “high-quality emergency operations plan,” per state mandate, Monday night. Vice President Linda Hayes was not present to vote, but it was otherwise unanimous.
The Issue: The state enacted a requirement during the 2018 legislative session that all school districts, public and private, develop a “high-quality emergency operations plan” that conforms to the Federal Emergency Management Administration model. While the state did not indicate they would be thoroughly combing through each plan, the plans needed to be completed by June 30 and cover a host of potential threats, from an active shooter to a natural disaster.
Davenport Schools hired Bruce McKee last year as a district security and student outreach specialist. While the district regularly reviewed its previous emergency plans, McKee has spent the past year creating the new plan from the ground up.
Conversation: While the full emergency plans cannot be made public without compromising the safety of students in specific situations, the board members were each presented with a copy.
Director of Operations Mike Maloney said the plans become “even more difficult” as you move up to the middle and high schools, as they have “a mind of their own.”
Regarding the language of the bill, Maloney said “all of the particulars” were consistent with the FEMA guidance for emergency plans, which should keep everyone on the same page, “speaking the same language and using the same protocols.”
Next Steps: While the document was not available to the public, Director Allison Beck indicated the policy committee will at some point draft another policy that's listed in the report.
While the district is required to report to the state that the report is complete, the law does not require that the plans be vetted, certified or reviewed to ensure they are “high-quality.”