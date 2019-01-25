The Davenport school board interviewed the first three of six candidates for superintendent Friday. The remaining interviews will be held Saturday.
The search is closed, so no candidate names have been released.
“Some of the candidates have current positions, so we want to be respectful if they don’t get [the position] and don’t want their current employer to know,” board member Julie DeSalvo said via phone call.
DeSalvo also said there was a chance the board would conduct more interviews than scheduled because it’s all “very variable.”
HYA Associates was hired by the district to oversee the “nationwide” search; senior associate Ted Blaesing said there were “around 40 official applicants.”
“We cast a pretty wide net and talked to people all over the country,” he said via phone call. “Some chose to follow through, some chose not to. … It takes a confluence of one’s personal life and professional life to come together to decide to move. We’re encouraged. We like the applicant pool.”
Former superintendent Art Tate announced his intention to retire this summer, but resigned effective Oct. 31, citing his failure to properly address the issues surrounding disproportionality, special education and overspending. TJ Schneckloth, former director for learning supports and federal programs and Monroe Elementary principal, has served as interim superintendent since Nov. 1.
The application period ended Jan. 11. Following that, HYA conducted screening interviews to determine who to bring before the school board.
While Blaesing said they “spoke to a number of folks internally,” neither he nor DeSalvo could comment on whether there were any internal applicants.
The board and Blaesing will choose their top three candidates Monday, followed by final interviews and site visits. The top three candidates will be made public, DeSalvo said.
“We’re really excited about what’s to come in the district. We have a lot of change going on, and we have a lot of work to do, but there are a lot of positive things that are going to come out of these difficult times,” she said. “ … The support of the community is important.”
The district’s Phase II visit to address ongoing noncompliance for special education and disproportionality begins Tuesday. Despite the overlap, DeSalvo said they would run independently.
“They’re two separate processes,” she said. “They’re really totally, totally separate.”
At the Nov. 26 school board meeting, board member Allison Beck asked Blaesing if the phase II evaluation would “complicate” the search.
“It could, if that doesn’t go well,” Blaesing said. “But that remains to be seen.”
The goal is to have the district’s top candidate identified by Feb. 9 to begin contract negotiations.