Davenport school board briefed on benefits of good student mental health

Electronic versions of the tips booklets have been distributed to the district’s schools, and will be further distributed through the district, including on its website, according to discussion during the meeting.

They are also available in electronic form in the board agenda. Links to each version are incorporated into the online version of this article on the newspaper’s website.

“We know that social and emotional learning programming can have a positive impact way beyond the years that students actually receive that education,” Best said.

Best said benefits for students participating in social and emotional learning programs include showing improved classroom behavior, and increased ability to manage stress and mental health issues.

“They have better attitudes about themselves and others in school,” she said.

They show increased academic growth compared to students who do not have access to social and behavioral learning programs, Best said.

Also during Monday night's meeting, the board approved offering another round of early retirement for district employees.

The board voted unanimously to adopt the program. All members of the board were present.