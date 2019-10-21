Fourteen candidates are running for just four seats on the Davenport School Board. During the last election, six people ran for three seats; in 2015, only three people ran, and the fourth open seat was filled by a write-in candidate.
As an unprecedented number of candidates vie for the open seats, whoever serves on the next Davenport School Board will join a time of change in the district.
Davenport has only conditional accreditation from the state, following a state audit. Last year, 83 teachers were laid off. This summer, a new superintendent started. That same week, the board approved a controversial property sale.
Monday night, 13 of the 14 candidates fielded questions about the district they hope to represent in a forum at the Achievement Service Center, two weeks before elections Nov. 5.
The budget
Every candidate talked about the district’s finances at some point, and it was, by far, the most common priority given. The district was ordered by the School Budget Review Committee to cut more than $13 million from the general fund to make up for overspending in the last several years.
Catarina Bolton, Kai Dickmann, Kari Dugan and Lori Janke all said an outside forensic audit was warranted, given the district’s financial situation.
“(The budget) impacts everything. It impacts our accreditation, what our teachers can do in the classroom. It impacts our students,” Janke said.
The district’s plan to balance the budget includes closing a school.
“We’ve come to the realization that there’s no way around it,” Vice President Linda Hayes said. “We’re doing the best that we can with what we have. The closing of a school will help a lot, but the community is not ready for that.”
“We can’t keep kicking the can down the road,” Kent Paustian said, adding that he’s seen the district put off making decisions for a few years.
The Lincoln School sale
After candidate introductions, the first question was about the controversial property sale. Some of the candidates said more information was needed to determine whether the sale of Lincoln School for $30,000 was a good deal or not.
But save for the incumbents — Dan Gosa, who voted in favor of the sale, and Linda Hayes, who spoke in favor and made the motion, but abstained from the vote — no one said they thought it was a good idea, given the information available.
“There may have been a good reason, and we won’t know until it’s way too late,” Michael DeVol said.
“That’s the problem with this deal — there’s a lot of questions,” Gene Guy said.
Craig Piggott said his perspective was unique because he had looked at purchasing the property himself.
“It’s only worth what’s been brought to the table,” he said.
“I wasn’t in the room,” Mark Holloway said. “I really can’t make the determination if it was a good deal or a bad deal.”
Hayes said the current board had consulted district attorneys, and audio and minutes from the closed meetings would be released once the deal is closed upon. Director of Operations Mike Maloney said last week the property closing might not happen until after the elections.
“There’s a group of people in this community who want to do good,” Jenner Kealey said. “Those who want to work should work, and those who want to argue, should step aside.”
Media coverage and public relations
Community engagement, press coverage and marketing were mentioned as potential solutions to some of the district’s problems, specifically when it comes to declining enrollment.
“We do need to market ourselves better. We need to partner with the media, with realtors,” Gosa said. “We need to celebrate the good things that we’re doing.”
“A lot of it has not been fair, a lot of it has been negative publicity,” Hayes said. “The negative news is always published. It’s the juicy news that people want to hear.”
“Davenport gets the short stick when it comes to the press,” Karen Kline-Jerome said. “There are a lot of great programs in this district.”
Still, some candidates said the district’s problems were being reported on because they were still problems.
“We can’t rebrand racism,” Kari Dugan said, referencing the district's citations for disproportionality.
“I don’t think we can market the issues out of the district,” Bolton said. “The school doesn’t exist in a vacuum.”
“I don’t think this district does enough marketing,” Craig Piggott said. “Unfortunately, it’s a business.”
Achievement gaps and disproportionality
“We have a diverse community, but it’s not inclusive,” Bolton said.
The district is 18.7% black and 13.9% Hispanic, making it one of the most diverse districts in the state.
The 2017 audit included a citation for disproportionality, which includes over-identifying students of color for special education services.
“There are real issues that need to be addressed,” Dickmann said. “Racial inequality and issues with special education need to be addressed, or that’s going to overshadow any good stuff that’s going on.”
Disproportionality also includes disparities in discipline. Black students, in particular, are more likely to face more stringent disciplinary actions than their white peers.
“We need to make sure the kids know our expectations,” DeVol said. “But we need to make sure all kids are treated the same.”
Gosa was the only candidate who said his number one priority was addressing disproportionality.
“Some of these kids have things so stacked against them that when they get to the classroom, they’re thinking about everything else,” he said, adding that disproportionality encompasses race, socioeconomic status and gender.
“We have some awesome opportunities for our students, but it’s not awesome opportunities for every student,” Janke said.
