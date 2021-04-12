Davenport school board discusses SRO program

“Finding that common ground to work forward to improve the program is what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Monday night’s agenda included a copy of the MOU. The document outlined the structure and function of the program, the length of the agreement and duties for the participating officers.

The goals and duties for the officers were numerous. They included building positive relationships with students, families and district staff -- both in district buildings and at activities, the MOU states. They will also help provide various safety trainings to district staff.

An SRO will also assist their building’s principal in investigating possible school-related criminal activity, but classroom behavioral issues with students, however, will be left to district staff.

“Our SROs, nowhere in their layout are they intended to be disciplinarians,” Jake Klipsch, the district’s program director for social, emotional and behavioral health,said.

The MOU package in the agenda also included outlines of the types of assessments, data collection and surveys that are expected to be performed to measure the performance and overall impression of the program.