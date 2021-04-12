Davenport school board discusses SRO program

The Davenport Community School District school board got another look Monday at the school resource officer agreement it is expected to vote on later this month.
The Davenport city government and school district officials have been reviewing the program since last summer, developing an agreement that would define its limits. The proposed agreement, called a memorandum of understanding, includes surveying students and faculty about how they feel about having SROs and evaluations of the SROs and their activities. Officials would also collect data on the program’s performance and publish the results online for public review.
The review was during the regular board meeting Monday night. All members of the board were present. The full meeting, which includes the detailed discussion of the agreement, is available on the district’s YouTube page.
“We’ve been working at getting this MOU between our two entities done for awhile,” Daniel Gosa, the board president, said. “I think we’re making some great headway.”
Board members have met with community groups, including the NAACP and LULAC, while developing the MOU with the city, Gosa said. No matter what, everyone involved is not always going to agree 100% of the time.
“Finding that common ground to work forward to improve the program is what we’re trying to do,” he said.
Monday night’s agenda included a copy of the MOU. The document outlined the structure and function of the program, the length of the agreement and duties for the participating officers.
The goals and duties for the officers were numerous. They included building positive relationships with students, families and district staff -- both in district buildings and at activities, the MOU states. They will also help provide various safety trainings to district staff.
An SRO will also assist their building’s principal in investigating possible school-related criminal activity, but classroom behavioral issues with students, however, will be left to district staff.
“Our SROs, nowhere in their layout are they intended to be disciplinarians,” Jake Klipsch, the district’s program director for social, emotional and behavioral health,said.
The MOU package in the agenda also included outlines of the types of assessments, data collection and surveys that are expected to be performed to measure the performance and overall impression of the program.
The documents are available with the agenda, which can be found through the board section of the district’s website. They are also available on the newspaper’s website.