Davenport school board discussing youth participation in crisis response and violence prevention

The student element of the CRVP plan is still being fleshed out, Williams said. The teams, at the elementary, middle school and high school level, would also still have to be trained, but are expected to be actively working in the coming school year.

Elements of setting up the program include incorporating culturally responsive and social/emotional learning practices into how the teams will function, he said.

“Ultimately what we are trying to drive is equitable outcomes for all children, so all kids feel like they have not just a stake in their education but they have ownership and empowerment in driving what that educational environment looks like,” Williams said.

During the discussion Monday night, Williams said the role of the students teams could be expanded beyond the CRVP plan.

Students already have some outlets — student council, for instance — but the teams are a way to leverage student voice to impact the entire system, Williams said. CRVP will be its focus in the beginning, but it will be much more expansive and inclusive effort.

“We started thinking that youth leadership teams could be so much more, empowering students to have voice and ownership over the school culture should expand beyond the CRVP effort,” he said.