Davenport school board extends Superintendent TJ Schneckloth's contract

The Davenport Community School District board has extended the superintendent’s contract until June 2025.
In January, the district’s school board hired its interim superintendent, TJ Schneckloth, to replace its contracted superintendent, Robert Kobylski, who retired in December.
Schneckloth, a member of the district staff, had been serving in an interim capacity since October 2020. He was appointed by the Iowa State Board of Education as part of the ongoing effort to address the noncompliance issues that led to the district being cited by the state.
Kobylski was not fired by the state when Schneckloth was put in charge. He continued with the Davenport schools afterward but was working off site under the direction of the interim leadership until his retirement.
The measure presented Monday night to the board only extended Schneckloth’s contract through June 30, 2024 with no other changes or additions to its wording, but Kent Paustian successfully moved to have it amended to continue the contract through June 30, 2025.
“I just feel that with everything that’s been going on, I think we need to show our support to the superintendent and also, I think, to the department of ed (Iowa Department of Education),” Paustian said. “I think we’ve been in a lot of turmoil in the last couple of years and I think we need some continuity and I just feel that extending an additional year will do that.”
The votes to amend the contract and then approve it were both unanimous with all board members present.
The $239,000-a-year contract was otherwise unchanged, according to board discussion. A copy of the original contract as it was presented is available on the newspaper’s website.
In other business, Karen Gordon, who was a challenger in the Nov. 2 school board election, took the oath of office along with incumbents Bruce Potts and Allison Beck, who ran for re-election and won.
Gordon replaces Jamie Snyder, who chose not to run again. Snyder was recognized Monday night by the board and administration for his contributions to the district.
The school board also chose to retain Daniel Gosa as its president, and Linda Hayes as its vice president.