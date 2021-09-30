Davenport School Board faces protesters over mask mandate

Some people at the Davenport Community School District's board meeting this week refused to comply with the district's masking requirement.
Iowa law bars districts from requiring face coverings, but that law was challenged in federal court, leading to a temporary restraining order that prevents the state from enforcing it.
The Davenport school board put a mandate in place shortly after the restraining order was issued. So far it is the only Iowa Quad-Cities school district to do so.
In the video of Monday's meetings, Linda Hayes, vice president, was chairing the meeting, when people in the audience were apparently not wearing face coverings. The video remains focused on Hayes, but the audio captured some combative and raucous exchanges for about three minutes.
"This building is a building that needs to be masked, so if you would please put your mask on, we greatly appreciate it," Hayes said at the start of the recording.
"No," someone said back.
Hayes said people without face coverings would be asked to leave.
"Yeah, we're more than six feet away from you guys," someone responded. "You can wear them as long as you want."
After more comments from the crowd, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth, also off screen, called for the Davenport Police Department officer in attendance.
"Ma'am, put your mask on or you will be asked to leave," Schneckloth said.
Schneckloth warned the crowd a few more times, then asked the officer to tell anyone not wearing a mask to leave or provide them with a face covering or any other necessary accommodation.
Only the audio is captured, and the district and the Davenport Police Department have not responded to requests for further information.
A voice, presumably the officer, can be heard telling people to leave or face a trespass charge.
Several voices are heard. One asked how they could be trespassing when they were let into the building. One says he will not comply.
Then several people are speaking at once, some complaining about the mandate. The board attempted to start the meeting, and when Hayes called for the Pledge of Allegiance, people shouted it out.
It quieted down as the meeting commenced, but it is unclear if people left, were escorted out, or arrested or cited for failing to comply with the mandate or for other disruptions.
During the public comment period, nearly 20 people spoke, all but one were against mandating face coverings. Most had a mask with them, but did not wear it while they spoke at the podium.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear a mask indoors in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends face coverings in school settings.
