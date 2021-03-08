Davenport school board gets citation update on Monday

The Davenport Community School District is continuing to make progress on many of the issues that led it to being cited by the state, according to a report given to the school board Monday.

The district is working with the Iowa Department of Education to address citations the district received from the state. Those citations concern a number of issues including providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.

The district has made progress on incorporating more data into its decision making, district Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said, citing recent discussions the board had concerning the new crisis response plan the district is developing. He also discussed next steps in that area.