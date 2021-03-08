Davenport school board gets citation update on Monday

The Davenport Community School District is continuing to make progress on many of the issues that led it to being cited by the state, according to a report given to the school board Monday.
The district is working with the Iowa Department of Education to address citations the district received from the state. Those citations concern a number of issues including providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.
The district has made progress on incorporating more data into its decision making, district Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth said, citing recent discussions the board had concerning the new crisis response plan the district is developing. He also discussed next steps in that area.
“We are going to begin looking at data that’s relative to our plan routinely — so student data, discipline data, things that are important to our plan — and we are going to routinely bring that to the board,” Schneckloth said.
In relation to special education, he said the correction of a number of noncompliance issues found in individual student plans have been completed and professional development, another goal, continues.
As part of remedying the compliance issues, the district has prioritized developing a uniform crisis response and violence prevention plan, which officials have said is an early step in addressing the equity issues. The board received an update on the progress in that effort earlier this month.
In other business:
— The district is considering another early retirement offering for staff. No action was taken on the plan at Monday night’s meeting.
— The district will be getting a new website. The school board got a preview of it at Monday night’s meeting. A date for its launch has not yet been set.
The full meeting was recorded and is available on the school district’s YouTube page.