Davenport school board gets update on crisis response/violence prevention plan

“We know that the student-voice piece is going to be critical to us moving forward,” district Superintendent T.J. Schneckloth told the district’s school board during its regularly scheduled committee of the whole meeting.

The student teams will be developed in April and are expected to be among the elements up and running in the coming school year, Corri Guy, a district staffer who took part in the presentation, said.

There are already students who help with mediation and conflict resolution among their fellow students at the district’s high schools and they will be the model from which the broader program will be built, she said during discussions with the board.

The district wants to ensure that there is equity in those youth teams, Guy said.

“Does that team also reflect the true student body of the school?” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Next steps for building the student teams include identifying candidates and scheduling training for the teams, Jabari Woods said.

“Being able to respond to conflict resolution, you need a team,” Woods said.