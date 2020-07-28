Davenport school board hires a coronavirus coordinator for $87,533.

The Davenport Community School District board, at its Monday meeting, approved the hiring of a COVID-19 coordinator to deal with its pandemic preparations.
Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools, told the board there were numerous preparations for having students in school buildings. They include taping lines in hallways to direct foot traffic, adjusting the water fountains so they can only be used to fill water bottles and getting needed PPE and other supplies.
The coordinator would help manage the district’s COVID-19 response and report to the superintendent's office, Kobylski said.
“Since we have so much work to do, we need to have a COVID pandemic czar is probably the best way I can describe it,” Kobylski said.
The new coordinator was identified in the agenda as Daniel Burlingame, who will start Aug. 3 and be paid $87,533.44 through June 30, 2021.
Kobylski recommended the position be created for six months, then re-evaluated at the end of that period.
The board voted unanimously to create the position for six months, with Bruce Potts, the board president, and board member Clyde Mayfield not present.
It was not clear from the meeting discussion how much of the listed salary Burlingame would be paid through that first six months, and Kobylski was not immediately available Tuesday to provide more information about his hiring.
In other business, the board unanimously approved these measures, with Potts and Mayfield not present:
The hiring of Joshua Urmanski as director of operations for the district operations center. Urmanski is scheduled to begin in August and will be paid $121,890.37.
- A policy spelling out the different types of leave available to district employees because of the pandemic.
- The installation of cooling systems for elements of the district’s computer networks. The bid process is scheduled to begin Aug. 17 and be completed by Aug. 24. The project is expected to cost about $225,000 and be mostly done by Oct. 15.
- Renewal of a break-down insurance contract for the district’s 66 copiers at a cost of $282,867, according to a report attached to the agenda. The contract includes supplies such as toner and staples, and without it, the estimated operations cost for the copiers would be about $480,000.
- A two-year, $81,004 contract with Rock Valley Physical Therapy for athletic trainers at the district high schools.
The board also discussed Kobylski’s intention to seek a state waiver that would allow Davenport schools to at least begin the school year with fully online instruction because of the current pandemic conditions.
A recording of the full board meeting is available on YouTube.
