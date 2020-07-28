Davenport school board hires a coronavirus coordinator for $87,533.

The Davenport Community School District board, at its Monday meeting, approved the hiring of a COVID-19 coordinator to deal with its pandemic preparations.

Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools, told the board there were numerous preparations for having students in school buildings. They include taping lines in hallways to direct foot traffic, adjusting the water fountains so they can only be used to fill water bottles and getting needed PPE and other supplies.

The coordinator would help manage the district’s COVID-19 response and report to the superintendent's office, Kobylski said.

“Since we have so much work to do, we need to have a COVID pandemic czar is probably the best way I can describe it,” Kobylski said.

The new coordinator was identified in the agenda as Daniel Burlingame, who will start Aug. 3 and be paid $87,533.44 through June 30, 2021.

Kobylski recommended the position be created for six months, then re-evaluated at the end of that period.