The Davenport school board is seeking to fill a vacancy, as former Director Karen Gordon is resigning.

Gordon made the announcement in a Facebook post, noting her last day of board service will be Friday, June 23.

"This was not a decision I made lightly," the post states. "I have thoroughly enjoyed serving you all and working for the best interests of the children and staff of our district.

"Several factors played into my decision. Ultimately, I am no longer able to bring my best self to the board table, and that isn’t fair to all of you. Thank you for placing your trust in me these last 18 months. I value each and every one of you."

Gordon was first elected in 2021, and her term was to expire in 2025.

To fill her seat, the Davenport school board is accepting letters of interest from community members. Letters must be received by board secretary Brenda Thie no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22.

Those submitting letters of interest will be interviewed at the next regular school board meeting, on Monday, June 26, and the board will then vote on an individual to fill the vacancy.

Since there are fewer than 180 days until the next school board election (Nov. 7, 2023), the appointed board member will serve until the general election, but may choose to run for the remainder of Gordon’s unexpired term or step down.

The individual selected at the June 26 meeting will be sworn in and begin serving in the position at the regular board meeting on July 10.

Letters of interest may be dropped off to the Thie in room 219 of the district's Achievement Service Center, located on 1702 N. Main Street in Davenport, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Letters may also be emailed to thiebren@davenportschools.org.

For additional questions or more information, contact Thie via email or by phone at (563) 336-7431.

