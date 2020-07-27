Davenport school board Monday night largely supported seeking waiver to allow fully virtual classes

“I feel as a district, if we lose one child due to covid that that's one too many,” board member Linda Hayes said, after the board heard from Kobylski on the matter.

She said she could support online if needed, or the mixed model, but not fully in-person teaching unless pandemic conditions changed.

Fellow board members Karen Kline-Jerome and Daniel Gosa also supported fully online classes if needed or the hybrid model..

“I support you going for the waiver wholeheartedly,” Gosa said.

Board member Allison Beck said she supported the hybrid model but did not specify whether she supported seeking the waiver. None of them supported fully traditional teaching at this time.

Kent Paustian was the only member of the board who did not support seeking the waiver.

He said he was in favor of all students in class but did not believe it would happen. He described the hybrid model as a compromise and probably the lesser of two evils.

Bruce Potts, the board president, and board member Clyde Mayfield were not present at Monday’s meeting.

After the meeting, Kobylski said he still intended to seek the waiver.