Davenport school board nears facilities plan vote

A vote to determine school closures in Davenport is nearing, though the portion impacting Walcott now is off the table.

The Davenport district has spent more than a year working on a long-range facilities plan — aiming to bolster operational efficiency and address large decreases in enrollment.

A proposed plan will go to the board for final discussion Monday at the district's committee of the whole meeting, preceded by a public-input opportunity from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

"We wanted to make sure we gave the public time for an open forum before our committee of the whole meeting," board president Dan Gosa said Monday.

A community survey was sent to all district households mid-October, gathering feedback on proposed school reconfigurations, dubbed pathways. Survey results showed a lean towards the K-5, 6-8 pathway option, and the first phase of the plan is to be considered for board approval on Monday, Dec. 12.

"In that master plan, we identified buildings to close to help bring efficiencies to the district," said Bray Architect John Mahon, presenting the plan at the Nov. 28 board meeting.

If the pathway is approved, Washington, Monroe and Buchanan Elementary Schools will close in the fall of 2023.

"Students from those buildings will be redistributed to adjacent attendance centers," Mahon said. "No construction will be necessary to accommodate students at the other buildings. This plan does take advantage of existing capacity within the elementary buildings, which is why we can accommodate them without any additional construction."

The initial K-5, 6-8 pathway option included converting Walcott K-8 into a 6-8 intermediate school, but it has since been stripped from the proposal.

Washington, Monroe and Buchanan were selected as possible closures based on several initial considerations.

"This follows how the district is distributed for high schools," Mahon said.

For Washington and Monroe, Mahon specifically noted the age of the two buildings and cost associated with improvements, which were determined in a previous study.

Due to proximity, the closures would supply the space needed to more easily expand and improve the district's existing intermediate schools, district officials said.

"The Monroe and Washington buildings create constraints on Sudlow and Smart," Mahon said.

Buchanan was identified based on several factors in comparison to other elementary schools, namely:

Lower enrollment than Fillmore and Harrison

Truman has had the most recent building improvement investments

Fillmore, Harrison and Truman more closely align with primary access routes, providing better access for students, families, buses and other logistics

Buchanan's closure would also re-distribute students to buildings with higher population density and lead to potential distributions into Walcott or Jackson.

Though it's still unclear when or exactly how sixth-graders will begin transitioning into the intermediates, once the move is complete, the increased space will allow for preschool additions to each K-5 elementary building.

"Elementary to middle school will be improved, more clearly defined and understood (in phase one)," Mahon said. "The district does have the opportunity to consider additional projects and closures, after we complete these initial steps. It's a good idea to do these in phases and tip-toe your way in, so that you understand you're making the right decisions before considering any more aggressive steps."

The district will finalize its elementary school boundary adjustments this month, as Iowa's deadline for changes is Dec. 31.

Student and staff transition planning have begun among district leadership and school principals; discussions so far have included communication strategies, new building tours and orientation programs, counseling opportunities, staff development and holding ceremonies for closing buildings.

"We had a very productive meeting with all of our head administrators last week," Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said Monday. "We started off with some key assumptions: that we would be keeping all of our staff, that we would be doing all of those adjustments through attrition, and they really did an excellent job. That brainstorm list is from our administrators, who are — every day — working with our teachers, paras, secretaries, custodial, maintenance and bus drivers."

Staff impacted by school closures will know their transition plans by winter break, said district human resources director Jami Weinzierl.

"We're really excited to really put the best plan in place for our employees," Schneckloth said. "We feel a sense of urgency to get that right. We've all had our jobs adjusted in some way, and that's a very unsettling thing. So it's something that's heavy on our minds and hearts as we move forward to this next phase. This is not easy."