Davenport school board pays tribute to Mayfield, welcomes Snyder

The Davenport Community School District board honored Clyde Mayfield Monday night during its regular meeting before welcoming the new director who will finish his term.
Mayfield, 68, of Davenport, was a veteran of the school board whose most recent service began Feb. 23, 2016. He died Aug. 5
“Clyde left fingerprints,” Bruce Potts, board president, said. “He left positive fingerprints with whatever he touched.”
Mayfield was always looking out for the students that not everybody remembers, board member Allison Beck said.
“He really was an amazing person,” she said.
Daniel Gosa, board vice president, said Mayfield challenged him, and it made him a better member of the board and of the community.
“I will greatly miss him, and sitting next to him,” Gosa said.
Mayfield’s family was invited and several spoke during the ceremony.
Max Mayfield, his son, said his father was a fan of improvement — there was always a way to do better.
“We all have room to work better together and to build the type of community we want to be a part of every day,” he said.
The meeting was recorded, and the full comments of the board and Mayfield’s family can be seen in the video on the district’s YouTube page.
Jamie Snyder also took the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.
Snyder, an alumnus of Davenport schools, served on the board from 2013 to 2017, according to a district news release. He was selected from 11 candidates interviewed by the board as it sought a replacement for Mayfield.
He will serve the remainder of Mayfield’s term, which ends in November 2021, according to the board agenda.
The board also heard an extensive report on the district’s plan for the resumption of classes.
The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but has elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday, Sept. 8. The postponement was based on the current level of the pandemic in the city and is meant to allow the district enough time to ensure adequate safety measures.
The model is one of two available to Iowa school districts during the pandemic because of a state mandate, the other being 100% in-person instruction. Districts can petition the state to have fully virtual classes but only under specific criteria and for a set amount of time.
Families can opt to have their children be taught in a fully virtual model regardless of the model selected by the district in which they reside.
At Monday night’s meeting, Robert Kobylski, district superintendent, said about 3,500 students were expected to be in the fully online classes — about 25% of the district’s students.
He also said the district had helped connect to the web all the families it had identified as needing access to the internet to participate in online coursework, but that outreach was ongoing to identify any more who might need the assistance.
In other business, the board unanimously approved the updated school calendars that reflect the new start date for classes and the addition of another regular board meeting each month.
All members of the board were present.
