Davenport school board pays tribute to Mayfield, welcomes Snyder

The meeting was recorded, and the full comments of the board and Mayfield’s family can be seen in the video on the district’s YouTube page.

Jamie Snyder also took the oath of office at Monday’s meeting.

Snyder, an alumnus of Davenport schools, served on the board from 2013 to 2017, according to a district news release. He was selected from 11 candidates interviewed by the board as it sought a replacement for Mayfield.

He will serve the remainder of Mayfield’s term, which ends in November 2021, according to the board agenda.

The board also heard an extensive report on the district’s plan for the resumption of classes.

The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but has elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday, Sept. 8. The postponement was based on the current level of the pandemic in the city and is meant to allow the district enough time to ensure adequate safety measures.