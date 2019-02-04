Davenport School District has several busy days ahead.
The district's Phase II visit started Monday, and the first of three finalists for the superintendent position will have their on-site visit with administrators, staff and selected community representatives on Tuesday, followed by the other two on Wednesday and Thursday.
But at Monday night’s school board committee-of-the-whole meeting — which was open to the general public, unlike either the Phase II visit or the superintendent visits — none of those processes was a topic of discussion.
Interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth said he had no comment on how the Phase II processes were going.
Schneckloth and chief financial officer Claudia Wood provided the board with an update on the preparations for the March 12 visit to the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC).
Wood said that she is required to submit the plans to the Department of Education, who will review the plans and ask follow-up questions and clarifications “about a month ahead” of the SBRC visit, so the department has time to write their report to the SBRC.
“The end of their report to the SBRC is a recommendation,” she said. “That doesn’t mean the SBRC has to take that recommendation.”
Schneckloth and Wood said moving general education paraprofessional staff into vacant special education paraprofessional positions and leaving the general education positions unfilled would save the district about $100,000 this year.
“We are on target to meet some of those goals,” Schneckloth said.
Director Clyde Mayfield was in attendance for the first time since Oct. 22, but he left the meeting early. Since then, he's called in by phone for six meetings, the last being Nov. 26, according to board minutes.