The school year is winding to its end, but in Davenport, the school board and administration are preparing to tackle a new round of citations of noncompliance from the state.
Here's the latest from Monday's school board meeting.
The issue: The State Board of Education voted in January to conduct a Phase II audit of Davenport schools, with directors claiming the school board was “asleep at the wheel” when it came to addressing problems with special education and disproportionality. In March, an accreditation team from the Bureau of School Improvement, headed by Amy Williamson, completed the visit, and the report recommending the district receive conditional accreditation — due to 14 new legal citations of noncompliance — was released Thursday.
Conversation: To start addressing citations, Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the administration was preparing to look for “low-hanging fruit,” that is, citations of noncompliance that come down to things like documentation being housed in the wrong buildings.
“There are things that are ‘do-nows,’ and we’re not expected to wait,” he said. “We’re expected to take care of those immediately. And then there are systemic things.”
Deadlines for at least one action item for 12 of the 14 citations are at or before September, and with incoming Superintendent Robert Kobylski slated to start July 1, the turnaround on those requirements is extremely urgent.
“With the change in leadership, it’s going to be very important that we’re on top of that and those are assigned to someone and we’re moving forward,” Schneckloth said.
While not a legal citation, the report said the “uncommon” central office structure — with directors reporting directly to the superintendent, rather than an associate superintendent — was “detrimental” and needed to be addressed. Related legal citations, though, included a lack of evidence of both performing evaluations of the central administration and keeping a job description for each position.
“I was very disappointed to learn we don’t do this, because when (former Superintendent Art) Tate was with us, I asked for (evaluations) and I asked for job descriptions, and it never happened,” Director Dan Gosa said.
Schneckloth said that, especially with the restructuring of the central office pending, the district would have to keep up on maintaining job descriptions as people adjust and positions evolve.
“What I would like to see in this structure is as we restructure. I think performance-based pay should be considered, if we’re doing evaluations consistently,” Director Jule DeSalvo said. “If someone is not meeting standards, there should be action, if not monetary, then disciplinary.”
Gosa and DeSalvo both said they wanted the district to go through the accreditation audit from the state on its own each year — or perhaps even more frequently — to ensure the district stayed on top of the maintenance of compliance.
“We could do a self audit every year or every other year. We know what the state is looking for — there’s a checklist,” Associate Superintendent Bill Schneden said. “… They’re not surprising. They’re all spelled out by Iowa Code.”
Next Steps: The State Board of Education will vote on the Department of Education’s recommendations at its meeting Thursday in Des Moines, including any amendments deemed necessary. If the conditional accreditation recommendation is approved, Davenport will have to adhere to deadlines outlined in the report, with some as early as August; others stretch into late 2020. And the disproportionality citation from the prior state report is still looming without a clear deadline, as the problem is systemic.