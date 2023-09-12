Davenport's school board will wait to take action on construction projects for Sudlow and Smart Intermediate Schools.

The schools could welcome brand-new middle school buildings as part of the district's long-range facilities master plan. The recommended proposal, made Monday, is a change from previous proposals to renovate and expand the existing campuses. The board voted to table action on the motion, and plans to pick up the discussion at its Sept. 25 meeting.

While Davenport schools' facilities master plan initially proposed expanding and renovating the existing Sudlow and Smart buildings, representatives from partnering firm Bray Architects presented the new projects at Monday's school board meeting.

According to the presentation, building a new middle school for Sudlow and Smart will improve logistics and shorten overall construction and phasing timelines, compared to original proposals.

Construction for Sudlow project is slated to begin in the spring, and costs could land between $61.6 million and $68 million — depending on whether the existing gymnasium was retained and integrated into new construction. In that case, construction costs would be expected to top out at $63 million.

At Smart, a new facility could range from $55.3 million to $57.51 million. If the existing gym was retained, this could top out around $54.87 million.

Additionally, projected maintenance and operating costs at the new Sudlow building would land at $191,863, while these could jump to $256,900 after additions and renovations to the current site.

Sudlow Principal Tonya Wilkins attended Monday's meeting, sharing testimonials from the school's teachers and staff in support of the new facility.

Even current students, who will have gone on to high school by the time the new buildings open, support the project, she said, and they are "envious" of students who will get to attend the new facility.

After a lengthy discussion Monday, the Davenport school board decided to table the motion until the next meeting, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.