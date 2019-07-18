The Davenport School Board will vote on whether to accept a purchase offer on the former Lincoln School Property for Monday, according to the agenda for Monday’s board meeting.
According to the real estate contract, the purchaser, Together Making a Better Community, will pay $30,000 for the property, with a $1,000 earnest money deposit. There will be a 60-day inspection period, and the closing will be within 30 days of the end of that period, estimated to occur on “approximately” Oct. 30.
Together Making a Better Community is a nonprofit affiliated with and in the same building as Third Missionary Baptist Church, a church spokesperson confirmed.
Lincoln School, 318 E. 7th Street in Davenport, closed in 2013 due to declining district enrollment and tightening budgets. Since then, the district has also closed J.B. Young School, in 2015. That building now houses the administration center for the district.
The Lincoln property now has month-to-month leases with Stepping Stones and Pena’s Boxing Club, and those leases will have to be terminated by the seller prior to the closing, according to the contract.
In a letter addressed to the school board, Director of Operations Mike Maloney said it was determined in August 2017 the property should be sold. A representative from Mel Foster, who listed the building, was not immediately available to say if it was placed on the market immediately.