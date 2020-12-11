 Skip to main content
Davenport school board to take action Monday on Kobylski retirement
Davenport school board to take action Monday on Kobylski retirement

Davenport School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski submitted a letter of retirement to the Davenport Community School District that is included on the agenda for Monday's meeting.

The agenda for the Davenport Community School District's Monday night meeting includes a letter of retirement from Robert Kobylski, its contracted superintendent, as well as an agreement spelling out his arrangement for leaving the district.

Kobylski was hired by the district to replace Art Tate, but the state of Iowa recently put T.J. Schneckloth in charge as interim superintendent as part of an ongoing effort to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of the district's operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students.

Kobylski continued with the Davenport schools afterward, but was working off site under the direction of the interim leadership.

If approved by board action, the retirement would be effective Dec. 7. 

This story will be updated.

