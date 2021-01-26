Davenport school board votes to hire T.J. Schneckloth

The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to offer the permanent superintendent's position to its interim superintendent.

T.J. Schneckloth, a member of the district staff, has been serving as the interim since October. He was appointed by the Iowa State Board of Education as part of an ongoing effort to address noncompliance issues identified during state audits of the district's operations. These issues included providing equitable education for Black students.

The vote, during a special meeting Monday night, was unanimous, with all members of the board present.

The special meeting followed a closed session in which the offer was discussed. There was no detailed discussion about the offer during the special meeting.

The state board appointed Schneckloth after state education officials argued the district was failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to bring it into compliance on the citation issues. Concerns included that district status reports on the action plan lacked data or adequate evidence of progress.