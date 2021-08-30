 Skip to main content
Davenport school board votes to terminate teacher contract
Davenport Community Schools Logo

The new Davenport Community Schools logo. 

The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.

The vote, to terminate the contract of Terri Beebe, was unanimous with board member Jamie Snyder not present.

The action happened just before 11 p.m. during a brief open session that occurred after about six hours of deliberation in closed session.

There was no discussion before the vote.

Afterward Daniel Gosa, board president, said it was a personnel matter and could not provide further detail about why Beebe was terminated.

