Davenport school board votes to terminate teacher contract

The Davenport Community School District board voted Monday night to terminate a teacher's contract.
The vote, to terminate the contract of Terri Beebe, was unanimous with board member Jamie Snyder not present.
The action happened just before 11 p.m. during a brief open session that occurred after about six hours of deliberation in closed session.
There was no discussion before the vote.
Afterward Daniel Gosa, board president, said it was a personnel matter and could not provide further detail about why Beebe was terminated.
