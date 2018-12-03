The Davenport school board wants to launch a special committee to deal with buying and selling district property.
“The genesis for this topic really started recently, as the board was looking at some of the various property issues,” President Ralph Johanson said Monday at the board's committee of the whole meeting. “When the board gets into trying to negotiate, as members of the board, instead of as an individual, it gets really messy. Different people have different ideas: This amount, that amount, this term, that term.”
Director Daniel Gosa had requested the agenda as a discussion item at a previous meeting.
“It would be nice to have a committee that can discuss some of the stuff ahead of time and know where the board stands on it,” he said via phone call.
At the Nov. 26 meeting, the board approved the purchase of the property at 725 E. 36th street for $113,500, to make practice fields and move the baseball diamond out of a flood plain at Brady Street Stadium. Of the four properties the district anticipates buying, two — including 725 E. 36th — are already owned, and two have indicated a “willingness” to sell or is already in negotiations.
The proposed committee would include up to three board members, and would go to the administration with the board’s recommendations. The committee would not, however, be able to make decisions for the board.
“That would not be allowed,” Johanson said. “We have policies that specifically, only allow the board to act on real property. But the committee could establish some parameters with the administration.”
While the board reached a consensus in their discussion, they will not make an official decision until the Jan. 14 meeting; board members will have until then to volunteer for the committee. If there are more than three volunteers, Johanson will decide who will be involved.
Vice-President Linda Hayes said the committee would help board members be more informed instead of “just rushing in when we get there … and make a decision on the spot.”
“Sometimes when we have these issues, it’s hard to schedule meetings right away,” she said. “We put this off for several months since we talked about it, and at least if there was a committee, we’d stay in the loop to know where we are with making these decisions, and be more informed before coming to the table,” she said.