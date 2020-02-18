Davenport School Board weighs budget proposals before vote to cut $4.7 million

More than 120 teachers, administrators, parents, students and taxpayers turned out to the Davenport School Board meeting Tuesday night. By Friday, the board has to present a plan to the School Budget Review Committee to cut $4.7 million from the general fund for next school year.
The board will vote on Thursday.
“We cannot, under any circumstances, return to the SBRC with a negative balance,” Superintendent Robert Kobylski said. “We had a one-time opportunity from the SBRC. I can guarantee there won’t be another.”
In January, the SBRC forgave $9 million of the deficit Davenport Schools racked up after years of going over its spending authority. That left around $3.7 million, but Kobylski said another $1 million of cuts would be baked in, as previous budget plans hadn’t always panned out. For this fiscal year, for example, neither bus route changes nor energy efficiency efforts saved as much as expected.
Eight reduction proposals were shared with the board. It’s not clear yet if on Thursday the board will vote on individual items or a package.
Twelve people spoke during the open forum, focusing on the block schedule, closing Keystone Academy and reducing teacher-librarians.
Reduce teacher-librarians — $1,220,000
The deepest cut would come from laying off 22 teacher-librarians and replacing them with paraprofessionals. Per state mandate, each district needs to have only one teacher-librarian.
Linda Smithson, a teacher-librarian at Smart Intermediate said reducing the department so drastically would hurt disadvantaged students — students of color, students with disabilities and low-income students — the most. “We are in a position that allows us to work with and develop relationships with all students in the building,” she said.
This item, along with the Keystone closure, received the most push-back from the school board.
Modified block at the high schools — $900,000
In the spring, the school board voted to move the three high schools from a block schedule to a traditional seven-period schedule, a largely unpopular decision. Three students presented a petition to the board Tuesday asking to keep the block schedule. For the modified block Kobylski presented Tuesday, teachers would each have to teach four blocks one quarter, with no prep period or increase in pay.
This option wouldn’t be allowable under the current teacher contract, but that contract is up at the end of this school year, Kobylski said.
Redesign central office and administrative team — $650,000
Four administrative positions would be eliminated, though Kobylski said he didn’t know which positions those would be. Closing Keystone and relocating the Creative Arts Academy would eliminate another two administrative positions.
The Phase II report on the district found the central office was disorganized and “detrimental.”
Closure of Keystone Academy — $485,000
Keystone Academy would be closed, and students would be moved to either Mid-City High School or their home schools, depending on their needs. Kobylski said Keystone was a program, not a school, and so did not need to go through the normal board procedure for school closure.
Ashley Faudel, a parapro at Keystone, said she didn’t think four months was enough time to transition each student and all of the buildings.
“I want to know what that will look like for our students. I am interested in how these will be run and supported,” she said during the open comment. “If the answer is ‘I don’t know’ or ‘there is no plan,’ then why are we moving forward with a building plan that serves so many?”
The number of students served fluctuated between 70 and 90 students, Associate Superintendent Rob Scott said.
“I think it sounds more difficult than it would be to replicate. We just need to find the right location in the school,” said Sandy Schmitz, a state-appointed implementation advisor. “As far as kids with IEPs, I’m just not worried about this. … I think it’ll be just fine.”
Creative Arts Academy relocation — $470,000
The CAA would be moved into Sudlow Intermediate School. The district has a five-year lease on the current property in downtown Davenport, but Kobylski said preliminary talks suggested they’d be let out of it fairly easily.
“Right size” for declining enrollment — $375,000
Another five full-time equivalent positions would be eliminated.
Board policy on minimum class size — $300,000
While some core classes are overfilled, some specialty classes have only a handful of students. A new board policy would prevent a class from being offered unless enough students signed up.
Transform Mid-City High School — $300,000
Ninth-graders would not be admitted to Mid-City in 2021, but current students would continue with that experience.
Next steps
Several board members said they’d like to consider looking at the 9% annuity district administrators have before Thursday, though Kobylski cautioned against that. “We don’t have a situation where we’re overcompensating someone,” he said. “We have a situation where we have too many people.”
Three strategic proposals were also shared, and Kobylski said he would have made these recommendations even without the forced budget cuts. The first is to move to a junior high model, moving sixth graders to the elementary schools. He said this would make the junior highs smaller and more manageable from a discipline perspective. The second is to create a virtual academy as another alternative school option. The third is to expand the Creative Arts Academy concept to the other junior high schools, creating academies based around things like project-based learning or STEAM.
