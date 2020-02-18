Davenport School Board weighs budget proposals before vote to cut $4.7 million

Redesign central office and administrative team — $650,000

Four administrative positions would be eliminated, though Kobylski said he didn’t know which positions those would be. Closing Keystone and relocating the Creative Arts Academy would eliminate another two administrative positions.

The Phase II report on the district found the central office was disorganized and “detrimental.”

Closure of Keystone Academy — $485,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keystone Academy would be closed, and students would be moved to either Mid-City High School or their home schools, depending on their needs. Kobylski said Keystone was a program, not a school, and so did not need to go through the normal board procedure for school closure.

Ashley Faudel, a parapro at Keystone, said she didn’t think four months was enough time to transition each student and all of the buildings.