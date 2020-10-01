Davenport school community prepares for Schneckloth to take charge

Elected officials for Davenport Schools expressed a desire to make changes Thursday as their state-appointed interim superintendent prepared to take charge. Meanwhile, parents expressed concern over the state’s choice for the position.
On Sept. 25, the Iowa Board of Education approved an Iowa Department of Education recommendation that an interim superintendent and chief financial officer be appointed at the district’s expense — the first time such a step has been taken. State officials argued the district was failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.
State officials argued the district’s recently submitted status reports on the action plan lacked data or adequate evidence of its progress in various areas. The state officials deemed it insufficient.
On Thursday the state board approved putting T.J. Schneckloth, a district staffer who has served as interim superintendent before, in the position again, this time reporting directly to the state.
“I support T.J., and I will do whatever I can to help T.J. be successful,” Dan Gosa, a member of the district’s school board, said during the public comments period of the state board’s Thursday meeting.
When Schneckloth was the interim the first time, he put his head down and got to work, Gosa said.
He said he has spoken to other members of the board, and they would like to be part of the solution and work toward getting the Davenport (schools) where they need to be.
Bruce Potts, the school board president, said after the meeting that an advantage of the plan is that Schneckloth is familiar with the district and the progress it is trying to make.
Potts said the district’s next steps will be to get its next progress report on the action plan to the state — which should show the district has gained ground — then to begin working with Schneckloth on further efforts.
Several other people spoke during the public comments session on Thursday, expressing their concern over the state’s selections for the interim leadership.
The speakers said they were concerned because members of the leadership team selected by the state were either involved with the district when it was found to be noncompliant or did not work to correct the noncompliance issues.
Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and Shane Williams, its director of educational services, will provide oversight and advise Schneckloth, according to the plan. Schneckloth, Decker and Williams will select the interim CFO.
“Is T.J. Schneckloth really the best guy for this job?” Lori Janke, of Davenport, said during the public comments.
Catarina Peña-Bolton, a Davenport schools parent, said she thought it would be negligent to have the people suggested by the state in the interim positions.
“I believe that the people that are being suggested for the interim position, that they’re the same people that have led us to some of these citations and to the audits,” Peña-Bolton said.
Another parent, Athena Gilbraith, said the district’s noncompliance and ensuing failures in correcting the issues was a gross manipulation of the students’ futures.
“When we devalue education it benefits no one,” she said.
Amy J. Williamson, of the education department’s bureau of school improvement, acknowledged the concerns raised by the parents, but also defended the selections.
Support Local Journalism
“I wouldn’t personally put this in front of the board if I didn’t think it was the best plan at this time,” Williamson said.
The state has to work with people who are in Davenport to help the district improve, she said. The district leadership needs to be visible in the district every day and Mississippi Bend has an oversight role in Iowa code.
The state board also has the authority because the interim leadership will report to it, Williamson said.
“That’s really powerful and it’s very important to acknowledge,” she said.
At the time the state began finding problems in the district, Schneckloth was not in charge of special education, where some of those problems were identified, Williamson said.
“He was not an associate superintendent, he was not the superintendent, those were not the things he was in charge of,” Williamson said.
The district did correct a lot of issues during the first time he was the interim superintendent, doing so with the help of Mississippi Bend and others, Williamson said. Schneckloth was removing barriers to help that get done.
Williamson said some of the other issues can’t be laid at the feet of any one person, certainly not someone who was not in a major leadership role at the time.
“I’m not comfortable saying that T.J. was part of this problem,” Williamson said.
Potts, asked about the concerns of the parents, said Williamson addressed those during the meeting and he would let her statements stand.
He also asked the district’s families to have faith and confidence in the teachers and other staff in the district, and to keep communicating with them if there is a concern.
Robert Kobylski, the superintendent hired by the district to replace Art Tate, and the sitting CFO were not fired by the state board. Once the interim leadership takes charge, it will determine the authority they will have.
The interims will be in charge for six months, with a state board review for whether the arrangement should continue scheduled for March.
The arrangement's employment costs to the district will be based on the salaries of the two positions, and their extent will depend on how long the arrangement lasts.
The costs the district will be expected to cover will also include implementation costs for the action plan. The total expected cost to the district was not available Thursday.
The expenses are a concern for the district, Potts said.
“But we’ll have to deal with that and make it work,” he said.
The district and the state have been involved in the correction effort for several years. Among the noncompliance issues identified during state audits was disproportionality: the disproportionate number of Black students flagged for special education services and the higher number of Black and special-education students who receive certain types of disciplinary action, including suspension, seclusion and restraint.
During the corrective efforts, the district was only conditionally accredited by the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!