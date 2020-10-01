Davenport school community prepares for Schneckloth to take charge

The state has to work with people who are in Davenport to help the district improve, she said. The district leadership needs to be visible in the district every day and Mississippi Bend has an oversight role in Iowa code.

The state board also has the authority because the interim leadership will report to it, Williamson said.

“That’s really powerful and it’s very important to acknowledge,” she said.

At the time the state began finding problems in the district, Schneckloth was not in charge of special education, where some of those problems were identified, Williamson said.

“He was not an associate superintendent, he was not the superintendent, those were not the things he was in charge of,” Williamson said.

The district did correct a lot of issues during the first time he was the interim superintendent, doing so with the help of Mississippi Bend and others, Williamson said. Schneckloth was removing barriers to help that get done.

Williamson said some of the other issues can’t be laid at the feet of any one person, certainly not someone who was not in a major leadership role at the time.

“I’m not comfortable saying that T.J. was part of this problem,” Williamson said.