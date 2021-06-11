Davenport school district administrators' salaries now exceed larger Iowa districts

In justifying salary increases for school district executives in Davenport last month, the president of the school board said the new pay structure would bring the district in line with others in Iowa.

Dan Gosa, board president, said the $165,000 salaries for each of eight cabinet members serving directly under Superintendent TJ Schneckloth would put Davenport's pay, "in the higher end of the middle" of school-administrator salaries in Iowa.

"We are pretty low on that for being one of the largest districts in Iowa," Gosa said. "That (new salaries) will put us more in the higher end of the middle. In all actuality, we are saving money, I think, in the grand scheme of things.

"We're piling on more responsibility, too."

But a subsequent review by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus of executive salaries at the three largest school districts in Iowa — obtained from the districts in open records requests — show Gosa's information appears to be incorrect, at least in part.

The review also produced new information at home: Three of the eight new cabinet members in Davenport are considered "associate superintendents," and all eight have a total compensation package of $180,500, not $165,000.

Davenport has the third-largest district in the state with about 15,500 students. The second-largest is Cedar Rapids, with 16,300 students. And Des Moines is by far the largest, with a student population of about 33,000.

In most cases, executive salaries in Davenport either match or exceed those being paid in the two larger districts for the same or similar positions.

For instance, Davenport is paying $165,000 each for a finance director and a director of operations. In Cedar Rapids, both duties are covered by the same employee, whose base salary is $155,000. With benefits the Cedar Rapids post pays $162,700.

In Des Moines, two positions under the superintendent — the associate superintendent and the CFO — are paid more than $165,000. The salaries for three other executive positions pay less than $165,000.

The Des Moines district, which is more than twice the size of Davenport's, also has twice as many directors or executive directors. None is paid more than $165,000.

In Cedar Rapids, the executive directors of pre-K to 5th grade and 6th to 8th grades are paid $150,700, including benefits. However, Cedar Rapids appears to have three more director/executive positions than Davenport.

Gosa was asked Thursday where the board got its information and who supplied the comparative analysis. He said he was not available to answer questions and forwarded them to the district's spokesperson, Mike Vondran.

The new Davenport cabinet members' full compensation actually is $180,500, accounting for pension contributions, Vondran said. But the pay is more equitable than the previous scale, he said, because all eight administrators make the same amount.

"The incoming DCSD cabinet compensation is equal to all, intentionally working together rather than the traditional hierarchy model prior, creating a path for both horizontal and vertical vision moving forward," he wrote in an email Friday.

Vondran supplied compensation numbers for Des Moines and Cedar Rapids that did not match the numbers supplied by those districts. He used a deputy superintendent's salary in Cedar Rapids to compare all eight administrators in Davenport, for instance.

The numbers supplied by the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines districts do not include pension contributions, he said, though the spreadsheet from Cedar Rapids lists "additional compensation," which is included in the salaries used for this report.

The decision by the school board in May to approve the salaries was not unanimous. Board member Kent Paustian cast the only no vote, saying, "We're talking about huge increases here. We hear, 'We don't have the funds. We don't have the funds,' yet we're making these kinds of increases."

Members of the Davenport Education Association, which represents teachers, nurses, counselors and other professional staff, agreed with board member Paustian's assessment of the salary increases.

“Our members and non-administrative employees in the DCSD received a minimal pay increase for the 2021-2022 academic year, our workload and class sizes have steadily increased and the entire district has seen layoffs and staff reductions in recent years," DEA president John Kealey said in the days after the raises were approved. "Yet the Board of Education gives significant salary increases to top-level management while screaming poverty at the same time? The vote on the increased administrative pay raises is highly problematic.”

The superintendent defended the pay, saying it was a "direct result" of leadership restructuring, which the state had recommended.

Davenport's school leaders have for several years been working with the Iowa Department of Education to address issues that led to citations against them by the state. Still operating under conditional accreditation, the district's central-office organizational structure was among the state's concerns.