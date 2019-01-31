After a nationwide search conducted by HYA Associates, screening interviews from the consulting group and interviews with the school board, Davenport Schools has announced its final three candidates for superintendent -- including one internal applicant.
According to a news release Thursday, the finalists are:
William Schneden, an associate superintendent for Davenport Schools since 2012.
Eric Knost, superintendent of the Rockwood School District in St. Louis since 2014.
Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisconsin and of Fox Point Bayside School District in Fox Point, Wisconsin. He has held the positions since 2013 and 2016, respectively.
This story will be updated.